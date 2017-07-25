Urban Outfitters to open in downtown Raleigh in 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Urban Outfitters will open their first store in Raleigh in 2018, Kane Realty announced Tuesday.

The store will open in The Dillon building in the Warehouse District of downtown Raleigh. The building is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2018.

“Kane Realty is very pleased to introduce Urban Outfitters to the Raleigh market as they open at The Dillon,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation said in a press release. “We believe Urban Outfitters will lead the way in retail growth in downtown Raleigh. We are excited to include them at The Dillon and look forward to partnering with them as they engage in our vibrant market.”

The store is projected to open in The Dillon building in 2018 after construction is completed on the mixed-use development.

The Dillon will feature 18-stories of office space, two six-story residential buildings with a parking deck, and street-level retail space, according to Kane Realty.

The Dillon is being built in the former spot of the Dillon Supply warehouse building, parts of which are being preserved and incorporated in the new building’s design.