RAW VIDEO: 16-day-old baby abandoned in California parking lot, teen dad arrested

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old father in Solano County has been arrested accused of abandoning his baby boy in a strip mall parking lot.

Police say Daniel Mitchell, of Fairfield, drove up behind a Suisun City strip mall, dropped his baby boy off, and then took off.

The incident was caught on the video surveillance cameras of nearby businesses on Sunset Avenue.

Employees at a barber shop noticed the infant after the car drove off, and they contacted police.

People who work nearby said they were shocked.

While police were investigating the case at the parking lot, Mitchell was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield officers arrested him and took him to the hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Suisun City police contacted Mitchell at the hospital and determined he is the father of the baby boy. Officers arrested him for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail, and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

The mother of the baby boy talked with police and is not considered a suspect, police said.

The child is just 16 days old, police said.

The infant was placed into protective custody with Solano County Child Protective Services.

The baby had been transported to a local hospital and appeared to be in good health.

But authorities now say he has been “life flighted” to another hospital. The baby is in critical but stable condition.