VIDEO: Pregnant woman bloodied in Tennessee movie theater fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A violent assault involving a pregnant woman was captured on at least two cell phones at a Nashville, Tennessee, movie theater Sunday night.

According to Metro police, the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. at 721 Myatt Drive, which is the address for the AMC Theater in Madison.

In the video, you can see a crowd of mostly women surrounding other women, who are throwing punches and pulling hair.

“I just wanted to clench my fists and scream at the top of my lungs, ‘Y’all just need to find Jesus!’” said one witness who shot video on her cell phone.

The witness, Lisa, didn’t want us to use her last name but says she was there when the fight started.

She says after the movie, there was a long line for the bathroom and a woman and her pregnant friend cut the line without asking for the favor.

“I’ve been pregnant twice. I would’ve let her go,” said Lisa. “But the pregnant woman’s friend walked in like she owned the place and people got mad.”

Lisa says a woman behind her yelled at the two women.

“The lady standing behind me in line said something about there is a line, people are also waiting to go to the bathroom, I could be pregnant too,” she said.

Lisa says the bickering turned into a violent assault involving more than a dozen people.

“I was just shocked that these people were beating up this 8-month pregnant girl just for being rude,” she said. “They took it too far.”

What made it worse, Lisa says her friend yelled for security but no one came.

“There were no adults that worked there,” Lisa said. “It was all young teenage kids.”

Numbers provided by Metro police show officers have been to the AMC Theater in Madison over 50 times just this year. They’ve responded to calls for theft, burglary, shots fired, and assault.

Lisa says she won’t go back now. “They have to take safety into consideration for their customers.”

Lisa says the pregnant woman was bleeding, but according to MetropPolice, the pregnant victim didn’t file a police report.