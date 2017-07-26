A comfy day ahead, rain returns Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cold front pushed through central North Carolina on Tuesday, dropping dewpoints from the steamy 70s into the slightly more comfortable 60s. Much of the area stayed dry and that dry weather looks to continue into Wednesday.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 91 and the Sandhills warmed to about 93.

The cold front will weaken to our south Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the upper 80s for highs. There will be a very small chance of an isolated afternoon or evening storm, but most of the region will stay dry all day.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with highs near 90 with a slightly better chance of a late-day shower or storm. Another cold front will approach the Tarheel State on Friday, bringing the possibility of strong to severe storms Friday evening. That front will slowly move to our south on Saturday, but still be close enough to produce a few stray showers or storms, mainly during the morning on Saturday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s. Sunday looks drier with temperatures in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be east at 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a very small risk of a late-day shower or storm. The high will be 89. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with an isolated PM storm possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers or storms possible, especially in the morning. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 69.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny again with a chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

