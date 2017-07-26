After puppy euthanized in violation of rules, NC group wants ‘Justice for Shayla’

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A group in Anson County has launched a campaign they hope will mean “Justice for Shayla,” a puppy who was euthanized in early July, just six days into what was supposed to be a 10-day quarantine.

The 4-month-old puppy, along with her mother and three other puppies, was surrendered to Anson County Animal Shelter by her owner on June 29.

On July 5, when the dogs were being transferred from the shelter to a rescue group, Shayla reportedly bit a worker at the shelter. Because of that bite, Shayla was placed in quarantine for ten days. However, she was euthanized after six days and sent for rabies testing.

“We were just all devastated,” said Gretchen McCollum, one of the founders of the “Saving Shayla” movement.

That testing came back negative for the disease.

According to a document from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA), the shelter violated rules regarding documentation of the dogs.

Document: Click here to read the full report from the NCDA

The document states that on July 7, the owner of the dogs who originally surrendered them filed paperwork for Shayla to be released to her after the 10-day confinement.

A “Saving Shayla,” group out of Anson County is raising funds in an effort to make sure alleged mistakes like this don’t happen again.

“We need to make sure that the policies, procedures and laws in place, regardless of who is in charge..are spelled out clearly so this never happens again,” explained McCollum.

She said the group has hired an attorney and is looking into the possibility of taking legal action against the shelter.

WBTV contacted the shelter after hours Tuesday for a response regarding the state’s warning letter. This story will be updated if any statement from the shelter is made.

