At least 7 shot at NC memorial service Wednesday morning

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — At least seven people were shot Wednesday at a memorial service.

The shootings occurred around 12:40 a.m. near Winslow Street and East Green Drive at a memorial service.

High Point police say responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds with one classified as serious. Around 20 minutes later, officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital where five victims from the scene were being treated.

Six of the victims have non-life threatening injuries. All are being treated at area hospitals.

Some homes in the area were hit by bullets. The memorial was being held for a loved one who died in the 600 block of Wesley Drive on Monday.

At this time, there are seven known victims with detectives working the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

