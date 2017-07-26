Authorities searching for 20-year-old man kidnapped at gunpoint in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint, along with two others, across from a Mebane Walmart Tuesday night.

Alamance County deputies responded to an apparent kidnapping on Mebane Oaks Road across from a Walmart just off Interstate 40 around 10:15 p.m. Three victims were reportedly taken from a 2004 Nissan Maxima at gunpoint. The Maxima was being driven by 20-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Gonzales.

According to authorities, the suspects removed all three from the vehicle at gunpoint. Gonzales was then placed into another vehicle while the other two victims were returned to the Maxima. One of the suspects then drove the two victims to a location in Mebane and released them, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is said to have then left the scene in the Maxima. Gonzales has not been heard from or seen since he was reportedly kidnapped.

The two victims who were released were a 15-year-old boy and an adult male. Their names are not being released for safety reasons, the sheriff’s office said.

Gonzales is described as being 5 foot 11 with black hair and brown eyes. The Maxima is a silver four-door that’s described as being “in rough condition,” authorities said. The car has a North Carolina license tag of SXC-9859. It is now considered a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.