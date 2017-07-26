Community concerned police said nothing about missing Durham boys for 5 days



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors are concerned it took the Durham Police Department five days to alert the public that two children were missing from their neighborhoods.

Wednesday, Durham police sent out an alert at 4:30 p.m. stating two children were missing. Within hours the boys were found and returned home.

D’Quan Thornton, 14, and his brother Emmanuel Wilson, 9, were returned to their home by police around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday still holding the fast food dinners they got from police.

On Friday, police got the report of the missing children. The report obtained by CBS North Carolina shows the call came in around 11:20 p.m..

Neighbors who live on Stephenson Street, where the boys went missing, said they’re disappointed it took five days to hear about this incident.

“I had no idea until you all showed up these kids were missing since last Friday. I think Durham Police Department needs to do a better job alerting our community. So the community can do a better job looking out for our kids,” said Kevin Thompson.

CBS North Carolina took the concerns to Durham Police to see why there was a five-day delay, but no one from the police department has responded.

No charges have been filed yet in connection the case, but police say it’s still under investigation.