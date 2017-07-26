Durham police search for 2 boys last seen July 21

By Published: Updated:
D’Quan Thornton, 13, and Emanuel Wilson, 9

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police asking for help with finding two juveniles who were last seen Friday night on Stephenson Street.

D’Quan Thornton, 13, and Emanuel Wilson, 9, were last seen riding their bicycles in the 2400 block of Stephenson Street, police said.

Thorton is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds.

He wears his hair long on top and cut short on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, black cargo pants, black socks and shoes.

Wilson stands 4 feet 8 inches tall and 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts with a black stripe down the side, black socks and red/green/blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Laeng at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29247 or the Durham Police Department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s