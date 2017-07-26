Durham police search for 2 boys last seen July 21

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police asking for help with finding two juveniles who were last seen Friday night on Stephenson Street.

D’Quan Thornton, 13, and Emanuel Wilson, 9, were last seen riding their bicycles in the 2400 block of Stephenson Street, police said.

Thorton is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds.

He wears his hair long on top and cut short on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, black cargo pants, black socks and shoes.

Wilson stands 4 feet 8 inches tall and 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts with a black stripe down the side, black socks and red/green/blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Laeng at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29247 or the Durham Police Department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427.