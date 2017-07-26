Jonathan Stewart’s Oregon-themed Audi is a thing of beauty

WOFFORD, S.C. (WNCN) – Do you remember where Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart played college football?

Now entering his 10th season in the NFL – memories of his college days may be fuzzy.

But don’t worry, Stewart’s Audi is a driveable reminder.

His Oregon Duck-themed Audi stood out just a little bit at the Panthers training camp at Wofford College.

Custom headlights are adorned with the Ducks’ trademark wings and even the door handles are branded.

Oregon football has become famous for their wild and ever-changing uniforms over the past several seasons.

During Stewart’s time in Eugene, the Ducks’ uniforms were nice but they have nothing on what the team wears today.

Looks like Stewart is just keeping up with his alma mater.

Noticeably absent from the Audi is the Nike logo.

