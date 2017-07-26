Man’s disappearance could be linked to NC national forest manhunt, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Hendersonville man.

Thomas A. Bryson, 68, was last seen leaving his home at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

He’s missing near the area where authorities have been combing a section of Pisgah National Forest for a a fugitive considered armed and dangerous.

EARLIER: Active NC manhunt for armed suspect closes part of national forest, highway

The sheriff’s office says they don’t know if Bryson has been abducted by Phillip Stroupe II, but they are treating the investigation as if that is possible.

Bryson is 5 feet 9 inches and approximately 175 pounds. He has a gray mustache and gray hair.

He was reported missing in the vicinity of South Mills River Road, which is near where authorities have been searching for Stroupe. At first deputies were looking for Stroupe in connection with a breaking-and-entering, but he then took a mountain bike at gunpoint as he fled, then blocked the rode with his vehicle and fled on the bike, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a plaid, dark colored shirt, dark brown cargo shorts, tennis shoes and driving a silver Honda Ridgeline with a West Henderson Falcons tag on the front of the car.

If you have any information on Bryson’s whereabouts, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.