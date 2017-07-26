Mom charged in NC crash that killed 10-year-old son, injured 4 other kids

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV ) – A mother is facing multiple charges in a Caldwell County crash that killed her 10-year-old son and injured several others earlier this month.

The crash happened the evening of July 9 along Abington Road between Lenoir and Collettsville. Investigators say Amanda Gates lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment. The vehicle flipped about three times, troopers said.

Gates’ son, Clyde Gates III, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Clyde’s sibling and three other children were also in the vehicle and the woman admitted that none of them were wearing seat belts. They were all injured in the crash, but are expected to be OK.

Wednesday, officials announced that Amanda Gates was facing charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle, four counts of child restraint violation, no operator license, speeding, and careless and reckless driving.

According to investigators, the vehicle had aftermarket floor mats, which didn’t fit the vehicle properly. When the vehicle when around the corner, the floor mat shifted and covered the gas pedal, pushing it down.

The group was reportedly headed to the creek in an effort to cool off.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

