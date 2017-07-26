NC man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving roommate’s teen daughter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man will spend more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to multiple indecent liberties with a child charges Tuesday.

RELATED: $1 million bond for NC man facing child sex charges

Johnny Deans, 42, was sentenced to 17-30 months in prison as well as three consecutive suspended sentences of 23-37 months each and five years of probation.

Once released from prison, Deans will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim was the daughter of a man who lived with Deans during the time of the offenses.

Deans was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department in December 2016 and charged with six counts of indecent liberties and four counts of statutory rape/sex offense.

Arrest warrants state that the crimes took place between December 2012 and October 2013 and that the victim was 14 years old at the time.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.