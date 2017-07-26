7 injured, 1 killed in reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair



COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five are critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

The deceased is an 18-year-old man, officials tell NBC4’s Rob Sneed.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found on their website. It is described as an “aggressive thrill ride.”

In a statement, Republican Gov. John Kasich said he is “terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair.”

Kasich said he has ordered a full investigation and also ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

The fair did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. In a post on its Twitter page it said: “There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.