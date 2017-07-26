Panthers Thomas Davis has a cart that’s fast – really fast

WOFFORD, S.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has a custom cart for training camp and it is no joke.

The black and blue cart is adorned with the Panthers logo and his number “58.”

Aside from Davis, the cart is built to carry three passengers in padded seats.

“It’s usually my brother Luke (Kuechly) riding around in the front seat with me,” Davis said.

Linebacker Jeremy Cash was seen Tuesday zipping around on a 3-wheeled scooter that it is no match for Davis’ vehicle.

“This is by far the best cart at training camp right now,” Davis said.

Davis said he uses the cart at home as he serves a chauffeur to his kids around the neighborhood.

“I haven’t been off road with it but I know these are off road mud tires,” Davis said.

The cart has a custom Bluetooth enabled sound system and wheels that were donated to the all-pro linebacker.

But what could be the most impressive aspect about the cart is its speed.

Davis claims the cart can reach speeds up to 80 mph.

“It’s a turbo but I don’t drive fast,” he said.