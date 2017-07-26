Raleigh’s Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral to hold first mass Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its first mass Wednesday.

The cathedral is now the fifth-largest cathedral in the United States.

The project cost $41 million and took several years to design and build. Inside, the pews will hold 2,000 parishioners.

One of the most eye-catching pieces of the cathedral is the dome. The dome took 16,000 hours to build and weighs about as much as 54 elephants. It had to be lifted onto the cathedral with a special rig and crane.

As parishioners walk in, there will be 95 stained glass windows. The sanctuary will have marble and the floors will be porcelain tile. Unfortunately, the media is not allowed to release images of the inside of the cathedral until later in the day on Wednesday.

Church leaders hope that every seat will be full Wednesday. Starting at 1 p.m. there will be prayer, presentations and music. Mass starts at 2 p.m.