SC nurse arrested, accused of stealing more than 130 doses of Oxycodone

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate nurse has been accused of stealing medication.

A temporary order of suspension has been issued for Natalia Mikhailovna Roberts, 31, of Spartanburg, by the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Roberts is charged with theft of a controlled substance and two counts of violating drug distribution laws by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Warrants state Roberts worked as a nurse for Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.

It’s where the licensed practical nurse “unlawfully obtained a quantity of Oxycodone” in May, according to arrest warrants.

Authorities say there were 78 doses of Oxycodone for a patient when there should have been 96 doses. Warrants state Roberts “intentionally…omitted information” required for records keeping.

Records showed another patient was missing 124 doses of Hydrocodone on June 17, another arrest warrant states.

Lake Emory did not comment on Roberts’ arrest.

Roberts has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.