Testimony ends in Oxford double slaying trial

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — All the evidence has been presented, and closing arguments in Eric Campbell’s double-murder trial are expected to start Thursday.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Nicole Wolfe was the last witness to testify.

Wolfe, who was called by the prosecution, described Campbell, who is charged in the December 2014 deaths of Jerome and Dora Faulkner, as evasive.

“Any time I attempted to ask him about details, he was very quick to say, ‘I don’t know,’” she said.

The two were killed in their Oxford home. The defense has argued both were killed by the defendant’s father, Edward Campbell. The defendant said his father was abusive and forced him to come along for the crimes.

Wolfe testified that Campbell’s story was not consistent with someone living in fear of his father or experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Prosecutors also pointed to police dashcam footage from West Virginia that captured the Campbells getting pulled over and a shootout with police. In the video, Campbell is driving a white Chevrolet Suburban, and his father is driving a red truck, which contained the Faulkners’ dead bodies.

After the shootout, Campbell is seen running to the red truck, then driving off.

Prosecutors questioned Wolfe about that action.

“The fact that he ran to the truck as opposed to the Suburban, (is that) characteristic to the fact that he had no idea what he was doing?” asked Allison Capps, a prosecutor.

“It didn’t seem consistent to me,” Wolfe replied. “To me, this was taking the worst evidence and trying to get rid of it.”

If found guilty, Campbell could face the death penalty.