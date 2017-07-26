VIDEO: Flash flooding sweeps cars into creek



VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A thunderstorm dumped three to five inches of rain on Vestavia Hills in just half an hour Wednesday afternoon, causing flash flooding that swept a number of cars into a creek.

Multiple cars were swept into Patton Creek behind the Anthony’s Car Wash off Highway 31. WIAT spoke to a man who said he rescued a person from a vehicle that was being carried away by the flood waters.

Just a short distance down Highway 31, at the Vestavia Bowl, employees were rescued by boat across their flooded parking lot. Since they’ve previously dealt with flooding at their bowling alley, they were prepared for today with flood doors that they say kept the alley safe.