2 Raleigh teens arrested, charged with breaking into Galaxy Fun Park

Rayshawn Bennett and Carl Dais (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh teens are facing charges in connection with a break-in and larceny that occurred at Galaxy Fun Park on Sunday night, according to arrest warrants.

Rayshawn Bennett, 18, and Carl Dais, 17, both face one felony count each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter in connection with a break-in that caused extensive damage at the indoor fun park.

Both teens are accused of breaking into the business, located at 14460 Falls of Neuse Road, around 10:35 p.m. Warrants show that the teens stole hundreds of dollars worth of property, in addition to breaking windows and damaging other property.

The business took to their Facebook page on Monday to make a plea for anyone with information on the crime, or anyone who recognized the suspects, to contact Raleigh police.

The warrants don’t detail the circumstances under which Bennett and Dais were caught and arrested.

Bennett is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond. Dais was given a $10,000 secured bond. Bennett’s bond was raised because of a probation violation.

