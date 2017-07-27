90s again today, storms possible Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a seasonable late July day across central North Carolina on Wednesday. A front well to our south allowed high pressure to build in and keep the weather dry.

On Wednesday, the Triangle had a high of 90 after a morning low of 72; and Fayetteville had a high of 90 after a morning low of only 73. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

A slightly warmer flow will set up on Thursday as highs will go back into the lower 90s. There could be an isolated afternoon or evening storm with better chances from the Triangle northward. A cold front will approach on Friday; and with it, scattered strong thunderstorms will be possible. Central North Carolina is under a slight risk for severe storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging wind with any storms.

That cold front will be strong for the end of July. So behind it for the weekend, temperatures will fall into the middle 80s. The front will linger a bit on Saturday so a shower or thundershower will be possible, but humidity levels will start to drop. This will set us up for a very nice Sunday with low humidity under partly cloudy skies.

The below normal temperatures will last into the first half of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80s with continued low humidity.

Dry weather will continue into next Wednesday, but highs will move into the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be southeast 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny and hot with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. The high will be 92. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight risk of an early evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The high will be 89; winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a lingering shower or thundershower possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Monday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86, after a morning low of 65.

Next Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with a high of 88, after a morning low of 67.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

