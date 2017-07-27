Armed suspect in assault on handicapped person on the run in Franklin County

By Published:
Kevin Lea James (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple charges, including assault on a handicapped person.

Kevin Lea James, 44, of Castalia, is on the run and wanted on charges in connection with an incident that occurred at his home on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

James is wanted on charges of felony assault on handicapped person, misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury, communicating threats, and assault by pointing a gun.

The sheriff’s office said that James should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should use extreme caution.

If anyone has information on James, they can reach the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 496-2186.

