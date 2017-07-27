Authorities find car of man kidnapped at gunpoint in Mebane; victim still missing

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The car belonging to a man who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint near a Mebane Walmart Tuesday night has been recovered — but there’s no sign of the victim, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Alamance County deputies responded to an apparent kidnapping on Mebane Oaks Road across from a Walmart just off Interstate 40 around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. Three victims were reportedly taken from a 2004 Nissan Maxima at gunpoint. The Maxima was being driven by 20-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Gonzales.

According to authorities, the suspects removed all three from the vehicle at gunpoint. Gonzales was then placed into another vehicle while the other two victims were returned to the Maxima. One of the suspects then drove the two victims to a location in Mebane and released them, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is said to have then left the scene in the Maxima.

A Haw River Police Department officer found the Maxima around 5:45 a.m. Thursday parked on Holt Street in Haw River, authorities said. The car was unoccupied.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and the car has been recovered and is now “being extensively processed for physical evidence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Gonzales has yet to be located and “several investigative leads are being pursued,” authorities said. Along with the sheriff’s office, other local, state and federal agencies are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.