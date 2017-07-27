Authorities find man kidnapped at gunpoint in Mebane; one in custody

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man police said was kidnapped at gunpoint near a Mebane Walmart Tuesday night has located, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alamance County deputies responded to an apparent kidnapping on Mebane Oaks Road across from a Walmart just off Interstate 40 around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. Three victims were taken from a 2004 Nissan Maxima at gunpoint. The Maxima was being driven by 20-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Gonzales.

According to authorities, the suspects removed all three from the vehicle at gunpoint. Gonzales was then placed into another vehicle while the other two victims were returned to the Maxima. One of the suspects then drove the two victims to a location in Mebane and released them, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is said to have then left the scene in the Maxima.

A Haw River Police Department officer found the Maxima around 5:45 a.m. Thursday parked on Holt Street in Haw River, authorities said. The car was unoccupied.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gonzalez was located injured outside Alamance County. He has been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

One person is in custody and other suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.