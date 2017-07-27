Cary residents to meet with IKEA representatives ahead of development

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — You will have a chance to learn more about plans the furniture giant IKEA has to open up in Cary on Thursday evening.

IKEA wants to open a 350,000 square foot building and the furniture store would be the main attraction at the Cary Towne Center mall as the mall looks to re-brand itself.

Town of Cary leaders have previously said this is “perfect timing” to have private development come to that area of town.

CaryForward is organizing Thursday’s event and they expect IKEA representatives to be there to answer questions and have a discussion during the meet and greet event.

Many people have expressed their excitement about IKEA coming to Cary.

“There a lot of really good furniture… It’s not crazy expensive but it’s still really nice and stylish — kind of clean and modern, and Cary seems to me kind of a clean-lines, modern kind of place,” said Cary resident Valerie Todd.

Others say that traffic could be a serious issue and the Town needs to make sure they’re prepared to deal with it.

“I guess the main concern is just traffic. If it brings more traffic to the area, making sure that transportation is running smoothly and that it isn’t backed-up,” said Nikki Closterman, of Cary.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cary Towne Center in the former “The Limited” store and the event is open to the public.