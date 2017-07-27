CBS NC crew, Orange County Jail officials rescue kitten after morning live shot

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A CBS North Carolina crew, along with Orange County Jail staff, rescued a kitten stuck in the wheel well of a car Thursday morning.

Reporter Lauren Haviland and photographer Durrell Johnson kept hearing the faint cry of a kitten while reporting live from outside the Orange County Jail for a story in CBS North Carolina’s morning newscast. After some investigating, our crew found the sweet face of a little kitten in the wheel well of a car.

With the help of jail officials, they were able to rescue the kitten.

One of the jailers is taking the kitten home, but said that anyone can have the kitten for free if they call the Orange County Jail for details.