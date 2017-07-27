Durham police need information on July 24 kidnapping

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for information about a kidnapping on July 24 on North Pointe Drive.

Police said the victim was approached by a man in front of the Kroger on North Pointe Drive around 3 p.m.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and forced the victim to drive him to the Exxon gas station at 2500 Erwin Road.

Once at the gas station, the suspect exited from the vehicle.

The victim was not harmed, police said.

The kidnapping was reported the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.