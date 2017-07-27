Fayetteville to add 5 new red-light cameras, bringing total to 15

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville will soon have 15 total red-light cameras after installing five new ones by Aug. 1, according to a release from the city.

Five new red-light cameras are currently being installed in the city as part of their red-light safety program. The new cameras will become operational at 12 a.m. on Aug. 1. At that time, warning citations will begin. Violations will be issued beginning Aug. 8. at 12 a.m., according to officials.

Ten cameras are already operational in Fayetteville.

The new cameras are being installed at the following intersections:

• Skibo and Red Tip roads

• Owen and Village drives

• Raeford and Hope Mills roads

• Grove and B streets

• Grove and Ramsey streets

The 10 current cameras have captured 33,621 red-light violations so far, according to officials. Around 96 percent of those who have received a violation and paid the fine have not received a second citation for running a red light.

The release included four facts about Fayetteville’s red-light camera program:

• Most red-light running violations occur between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

• The majority of red-light running violations captured by the Fayetteville red-light safety camera program occur on Fridays.

• The red-light safety camera program has seen an average of 50 red-light running violations per day.

• Proceeds from the program are donated to Cumberland County Schools.

Click here for more information about the red-light camera program.