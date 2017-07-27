Jury deliberations to continue Friday in Eric Campbell murder trial

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The jury did not reach a verdict Thursday in double murder trial of Eric Campbell.

Campbell is charged with killing Dora and Jerome Faulkner in their Oxford home in 2014.

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours Thursday after closing arguments.

Closing arguments began Thursday morning with Campbell’s defense attorneys.

“I came up here and I told you that Eric Campbell did not kill Jerome and Dora Faulkner,” said William Durham, Campbell’s attorney. “That he and his father did not have a common plan, and the state has not proven otherwise.”

Campbell and his father, Edward Campbell, were both charged with murdering the Faulkners.

Edward committed suicide in prison.

“This attack was brought on by two men,” said Allison Capps, the prosecutor. “Two men who stood outside that door on New Year’s Eve and made conscious choices and deliberate decisions.”

Throughout the trial, the defense has argued the murders were Edward Campbell’s plan, not Eric’s.

Durham told the jury the State has the burden to prove Campbell killed the Faulkners.

“And the state cannot do that,” said Durham. “They simply have not proven that in this case and they can’t do it because Eric Campbell had no intent to rob, to hurt, to steal during the events that resulted in the Faulkners’ death.”

For nearly two weeks, witnesses testified to Campbell’s character, his relationship with his father, and the evidence presented in the trial.

In one final plea, the state asked the jury to come back with a guilty verdict.

“Speak the truth for them, for this community, for this county,” said Capps. “We have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant is guilty and we ask that you find him so.”

Deliberations will continue Friday morning.