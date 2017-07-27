Man previously charged in Fayetteville teen’s sex assault facing new charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man previously charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in April and May in Fayetteville is now facing multiple new sex crime charges, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, was charged in June with sexual offense by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child back after police say he sexually assaulted the teen in her home.

Police announced Thursday that he’s now facing additional charges — three counts of statutory sexual offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child. The victim of the new charges is the same victim from the previous charges.

Bryant had previously received a $200,000 secured bond. His new charges have brought up his bond to a total of $1.7 million secured, police said.