MUGSHOTS: Drug investigation results in 50 indictments in Virginia

By Published:

ACCOMACK, Va. (AP) – Authorities say 50 people have been indicted after a 16-month undercover drug investigation in Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

CLICK TO SEE THE MUGSHOTS

The indictments are the result of “Operation Firecracker” conducted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force. The task force consists of members of the Accomack and Northampton County Sheriff’s Offices and Virginia State Police.

The task force says the investigation ended in 50 indictments on drug-related charges in Accomack and Northampton County. The suspects face charges including distribution of heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs.

Authorities are still looking for three of the suspects. The task force says they are 26-year-old Devon Hinmon of Atlantic, 34-year-old Dewayne Walker of Painter and 39-year-old Andrew Cornell Johnson of Exmore.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s