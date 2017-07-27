NC man charged with attempted murder after pregnant woman falls 3 stories, report says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man from North Carolina has been charged with attempted murder after police were called about a person who fell from the third floor of a North Myrtle Beach Inn last week.

The report from North Myrtle Beach police says officers responded to the Jamaica Motor Inn on July 20.

According to the report, when police responded, they spoke to the victim’s boyfriend, who said the woman was 4-6 weeks pregnant. According to the boyfriend, the couple had an argument on the balcony of the Jamaica Motel. The report says the woman began to hit and scratch the man. Police noted that the boyfriend had a scratch mark on the side of his cheek and another mark on his left shoulder blade.

The boyfriend told police that he tried to control the woman and prevent her hitting him by “bear hugging her from behind and picking her up off the ground,” according to the report. The man says she was squirming around and she hooked her foot on the balcony railing, the report states.

According to the report, he told police he did not have a shirt on and he was sweaty and “he was unable to hold her and she fell from the third floor.”

There were no witnesses, police say, and security footage only shows the moments before and after the incident.

Booking records reveal Jeffrey Adam McGuire was booked in the J Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday evening on an attempted murder charge.

A July 25 entry on the police report states McGuire was interviewed by investigators and at the end of the investigation, “sufficient probable cause was established to obtain an arrest warrant for attempted murder.”

The report also states that the victim was released from Grand Strand Medical Center Tuesday and has returned to North Carolina.

McGuire is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.