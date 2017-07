RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said one person was injured in a shooting near Kaplan Drive in southwest Raleigh Thursday evening.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting call and found one victim in the area of Kayla Drive off Kaplan Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident.