VIDEO: Body cam catches moment officer wrestles gator to save it from being shot



BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WNCN) — A police body camera in Florida captured one officer’s hands-on approach to removing an unwanted gator from just outside a man’s front door.

Officer Alfredo Varga can be seen using a catch pole to slip a loop around the gator’s head and position it for his next move — a barehanded grab he transitions to holding the beasts’ mouth shut so it can be tied for transport.

“He learned how to handle/wrestle alligators at the Native Village in Hollywood, Florida,” the police department wrote when it posted the video on Facebook. “There, he was mentored by Michael ‘Skeet’ Johns and Jimmy Riffle, who remains one of his best friends.”

The officer made the move after learning that it would take a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper about half an hour to arrive and that the trapper would then likely kill the animal.

“FWC advised that he could release the reptile elsewhere, so he put the alligator in the back seat of his patrol car and took him out to a canal by Congress Avenue and Miner Road,” the police department wrote. “Officer Vargas removed the tape from around its mouth and put him back in the water.”