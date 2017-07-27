Wilson police searching for homeless man charged with murder in Thursday morning stabbing

(Wilson Police Department)

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man who’s been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in the 800 block of Woodrow Street in Wilson early Thursday morning.

The victim, Wilson resident Joseph Cornell Bullock, 36, arrived at Wilson Medical Center with a stab wound, police said. Hospital staff called police to alert them to his arrival at about 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Bullock died despite treatment.

Police discussed the matter with the Wilson County District Attorney’s Office, then secured a warrant charging Rashmell Pete-Melvin Freeman, 35.

Police are searching for Freeman, who is homeless, authorities said.

