2 shot outside Fayetteville restaurant following fight, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot outside a Carolina Ale House in Fayetteville Friday morning, Fayetteville police said.

Fayetteville Emergency Communications received a call in reference to a shooting around 12:45 a.m. on Glensford Drive at the Carolina Ale House, officials said.

Police responded to the scene and found that two people had been shot following a fight that started at the restaurant. One victim was shot in the arm and the other had a graze wound to the cheek, police said.

No one sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.