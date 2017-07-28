Ambulance stolen from Duke University Hospital recovered by Durham police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County ambulance was stolen from outside Duke University Hospital’s emergency room Friday morning, Durham police said.

According to police, a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for an ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital around 4:30 a.m.

Police said it’s unclear at this time when the ambulance was stolen, but authorities were told to look out for it around 4:30 a.m.

The ambulance was recovered by Durham police at the intersection of Winston Road and Frasier Street around 5 a.m., police said.

One suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.