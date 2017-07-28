Crews begin to dig for broken transmission line on Outer Banks

By and Published: Updated:

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – An image tweeted by TidelandEMC shows crews attempting to dig to the damaged transmission line that caused power outages on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in Hyde and Dare counties after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or resume interrupted vacations.

A mandatory evacuation is in place four tourists on Ocracoke. Any one who fails to leave an evacuated could be charged with a misdemeanor.

RELATED: Your rights as a vacationer on the Outer Banks

No one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency, officials said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division reported 1,849 people and 683 vehicles had been evacuated from the island.

The power went out about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said about 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands — about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s