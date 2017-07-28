Crews begin to dig for broken transmission line on Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – An image tweeted by TidelandEMC shows crews attempting to dig to the damaged transmission line that caused power outages on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in Hyde and Dare counties after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or resume interrupted vacations.

First photos of the excavation site at Oregon Inlet as crews attempt to access the transmission line for damage assessment. Major operation. pic.twitter.com/Kk541IjbLC — Tideland EMC (@TidelandEMC) July 28, 2017

A mandatory evacuation is in place four tourists on Ocracoke. Any one who fails to leave an evacuated could be charged with a misdemeanor.

No one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency, officials said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division reported 1,849 people and 683 vehicles had been evacuated from the island.

The power went out about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said about 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands — about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke.