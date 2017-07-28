Crews begin to dig for broken transmission line on Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – An image tweeted by TidelandEMC shows crews attempting to dig to the damaged transmission line that caused power outages on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in Hyde and Dare counties after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or resume interrupted vacations.
A mandatory evacuation is in place four tourists on Ocracoke. Any one who fails to leave an evacuated could be charged with a misdemeanor.
No one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency, officials said.
As of 11:30 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division reported 1,849 people and 683 vehicles had been evacuated from the island.
The power went out about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said about 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands — about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke.