Durham authorities issue crime alert after card skimmer found at gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert after an electronic card skimmer was found on a gas station pump recently, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office is urging customers to double-check card swipers on gas pumps before swiping their card in order to make sure the security seal on the swiper is not damaged or broken. If the swiper appears damaged or broken, that could mean that it has been compromised.

The sheriff’s office is investigating at least one report of an electronic card skimmer found at a gas station in the county. The skimmer was found at the C-Mart Exxon located in the 2400 block of East Club Boulevard. Authorities did not say when the skimmer was found. At least one card swiper on a pump at the station showed signs that it may have been compromised.

Electronic card skimmers collects debit and credit card data and can result in fraudulent charges.

There have been multiple instances of card skimmers being installed in gas pumps across the Triangle and the entire country.

The sheriff’s office included safety tips for customers to follow to protect themselves against card skimmers:

• Before you swipe, look for damage or machine parts that seem out of place

• Pay with a credit card or select the credit option if you’re using a debit card at a gas station

• Monitor bank statements for unusual activity after a gas station purchase

Detectives are urging anyone who discovers an electronic skimmer at other Durham County locations to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Durham CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. The public can also submit information anonymously at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.