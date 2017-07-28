Eric Campbell jury sent home for weekend to ‘refresh,’ judge says

Published:
Eric Campbell and Jerome and Dora Faulkner

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The judge presiding over the Eric Campbell double murder trial stopped jury deliberations Friday to give them time to “refresh.”

Earlier Friday, a juror asked if she could be excused because she’s not able to evaluate the case.

Eric Campbell is charged with killing Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62 on Jan. 1, 2015.

Police said the couple was killed as the Campbells went on a crime spree spanning several states.

Campbell testified earlier in the trial and said his father was responsible for the Faulkner’s deaths.

