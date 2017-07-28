Man held under $1.5 million bond after Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is behind bars under a $1.5 million secured bond on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Fiante Semaj Amerson, 26, is accused by Goldsboro police of shooting 20-year-old Sir Calvin Jamez Johnson in front of Johnson’s home in the 1600 block of South Taylor Street.

Police had been called to that address at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired, but didn’t find any victims. Johnson, who is in serious condition, arrived at the Wayne Memorial Hospital a short time later. He was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

Amerson was arrested just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say the investigation isn’t yet done and more arrests could come.

