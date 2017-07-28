Motorcyclist critically injured in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Hope Mills Road and Ashton Road involving a motorcycle around 12:20 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the motorcyclist was heading outbound on Hope Mills Road towards Cumberland Road when a crash occurred between the motorcyclist and a Chevrolet van.

The motorcyclist was quickly taken from the scene by emergency crews and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the van driver was not seriously injured.

Hope Mills Road near the Ashton Road intersection has been reduced to one lane in each direction and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is currently investigation and police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.