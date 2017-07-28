NC man charged with assaulting handicapped person taken into custody, sheriff says

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple charges, including assault on a handicapped person, is now in custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Lea James, 44, of Castalia, was on the run and wanted on charges in connection with an incident that occurred at his home on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

James faces charges of felony assault on handicapped person, misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury, communicating threats, and assault by pointing a gun.

Authorities said the incident involved James and his father and is a domestic violence case.

The Sheriff’s Office said James was taken into custody without incident.

If anyone has information on James, they can reach the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 496-2186.