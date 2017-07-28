Person threatening to jump off Fayetteville bridge shuts down road, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person threatening to jump off a bridge in Fayetteville has resulted in police shutting down multiple roads in the area, according to Fayetteville police.

Police responded to a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis on a bridge in the 400 block of N. Eastern Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Officers with the police department’s Crisis Negotiation Team are currently in communication with the person, police said. Crisis negotiators, along with police, fire and EMS crews will be in communication with the person “until the crisis has been resolved.”

N. Eastern Boulevard has been closed between Grove Street and Middle Road, police said. Drivers who need to access Interstate 95 Business heading north should take Grove Street to Dunn Road to Middle Road and then back to I-95 Business. Those traveling into Fayetteville heading south on I-95 Business will need to exit onto Middle Road and travel Dunn Road to Grove Street, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.