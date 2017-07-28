Trump names new chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

John F. Kelly
FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, while testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on FY'18 budget. Kelly said he's considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights to and from the United States. That would dramatically expand a ban announced in March that affects about 50 flights per day from 10 cities, mostly in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Donald Trump says he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted “John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

Kelly formerly served as Secretary of Homeland Security and is a retired United States Marine Corps general.

The news come after Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director who was brought in to bring order to a press shop in turmoil, was called into CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday.

In the interview, Scaramucci said it was up to the chief of staff to show he was not leaking.

Hours earlier, the White House communications director — who announced last week that he reports to Trump, not Priebus — copied the chief of staff in a tweet about leaks before deleting it. He later told CNN the message was not a call for the FBI to investigate the chief of staff.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

