Trump names new chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Donald Trump says he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted “John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Kelly formerly served as Secretary of Homeland Security and is a retired United States Marine Corps general.

The news come after Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director who was brought in to bring order to a press shop in turmoil, was called into CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday.

In the interview, Scaramucci said it was up to the chief of staff to show he was not leaking.

Hours earlier, the White House communications director — who announced last week that he reports to Trump, not Priebus — copied the chief of staff in a tweet about leaks before deleting it. He later told CNN the message was not a call for the FBI to investigate the chief of staff.

