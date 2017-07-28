Storms possible today, much cooler for the weekend ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A strong cold front is right on schedule to move through Friday night and cool central North Carolina down for the weekend. Ahead of that front, it was another hot and humid day across the state, but nothing like we had last week.

On Thursday, the Triangle had a high of 94 after a morning low of 65; and Fayetteville had a high of 92 after a morning low of 70. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Ahead of the cold front on Friday, some scattered strong thunderstorms will be possible. Central North Carolina is under a slight risk for severe storms to develop during Friday afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging wind with any storms. Showers and storms will be likely Friday night as the cold front rolls through.

That cold front will be strong for the end of July. So behind it for the weekend, temperatures will fall into the middle 80s on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. The front will linger a bit on Saturday so a shower or thundershower will be possible, but humidity levels will start to drop. This will set us up for a very nice Sunday with low humidity under partly cloudy skies.

The below normal temperatures will last into the first half of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s with continued low humidity.

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday, but highs will move into the upper 80s. By next Thursday, highs will be back to normal, around 90. There will also be a slight risk of a late day storm next Thursday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a risk of a spotty shower or storm. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk is 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. The high will be 89. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Friday Night will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower or storm possible, mainly in the morning. The high will be 85; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and comfortable. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 63.

Monday will be mostly sunny and nice. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 62.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, after a morning low of 65.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with a high of 88, after a morning low of 67.

Next Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day storm. The high will be near 90, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9