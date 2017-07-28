Suspect in fatal Wilson stabbing turns himself in, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeless Wilson man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday morning turned himself in on Friday, Wilson police said.

Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman, 35, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Joseph Cornell Bullock, 36, that occurred in the 800 block of Woodrow Street.

Around 1:35 a.m., police were called by staff at Wilson Medical Center to alert them to a stab victim who had showed up at the hospital. Bullock died despite treatment.

Police had been looking for Freeman until he turned himself in to officers at the Wilson Police Department.

Freeman is being held in the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday.