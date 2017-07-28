Suspected NC heroin dealer charged with murder after man ODs

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WFMY) — A Winston-Salem man is charged with murder after another man overdosed on heroin and died.

On July 25, a grand jury indicted Joel Justin Fox for second-degree murder, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and two counts of selling heroin, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began their investigation on March 10 when they were called to a drug overdose on Barons Road in Clemmons.

EMS pronounced Javin Neil Brewer dead at the home. A medical examiner later determined Brewer died from heroin.

Detectives traced the heroin back to Fox, who was suspected of selling Brewer the drug the day before he died.

Fox is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to be in Davidson County Superior Court on Aug. 21.

