Wake Forest teen charged with kidnapping, raping ‘known acquaintance’

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest teen who police were looking for in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred Wednesday has been located and arrested, the Wake Forest officials said.

Wake Forest police were searching for Kennedy Beltran, 19, of the 300 block of W. Oak Avenue, in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a “known acquaintance” that occurred Wednesday evening.

Beltran was caught and arrested by Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday evening, Wake Forest officials said.

The teen has been charged with second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sex offense, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and communicating threats.

Beltran is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

