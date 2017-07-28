Wolfpack basketball adds former Buckeyes recruit Beverly

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State has signed former Ohio State recruit Braxton Beverly.

N.C. State announced Beverly’s addition for this fall on Friday, roughly a month after Ohio State granted Beverly his release. Beverly had signed under former coach Thad Matta, who has since been replaced by Chris Holtmann from Butler.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The 6-foot guard from Hazard, Kentucky, played the past two seasons at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia under A.W. Hamilton, now an assistant under new Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.

Beverly joins graduate transfers Sam Hunt from North Carolina A&T and Allerik Freeman from Baylor, as well as in-state freshman Lavar Batts Jr., as new Wolfpack players this season.

Utah transfer Devon Daniels and UNC Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce also joined the roster but must sit out this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s